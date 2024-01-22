Ariana Grande's Single "Yes, And?" Secures No. 1 Spot on Billboard Hot 100

Ariana Grande has a new number-one single.
According to Billboard, "Yes, And?" is Grande's latest song to debut atop the Billboard Hot 100 and the eighth single overall to land at No. 1 on the chart. Co-written and produced by Grande, Max Martin and ILYA, the house music-oriented track pulls inspiration from Madonna's 1990 hit "Vogue," while its accompanying music video homages Paula Abdul's 1988 video for "Cold Hearted."
Upon the Jan. 12 release of "Yes, And?" the track received 27. 2 million streams and sold 41,000 digital downloads, having 14 digital versions, including an extended mix, a cappella iteration, along with slowed and sped-up mixes.
The single will appear on Grande's seventh studio album, Eternal Sunshine, due to release on Mar. 8. The LP will follow Grande's 2020 release, Positions, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. On Nov. 27, Grande will star opposite Cynthia Erivo in the musical fantasy Wicked, where the 2-time Grammy Award winner will play Glinda Upland/Glinda the Good.
On the film's set, Grande met her new boyfriend, actor Ethan Slater, who plays Boq, a Munchkin who falls for Glinda in Wicked. The new relationship occurred following Grande and Slater's splits from their respective former spouses, Dalton Gomez and Lilly Jay, with whom Slater shares a 1-year-old son.