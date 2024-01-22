Ariana Grande's Single "Yes, And?" Secures No. 1 Spot on Billboard Hot 100

The single will appear on Grande's seventh studio album, Eternal Sunshine, due to release on Mar. 8. The LP will follow Grande's 2020 release, Positions, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. On Nov. 27, Grande will star opposite Cynthia Erivo in the musical fantasy Wicked, where the 2-time Grammy Award winner will play Glinda Upland/Glinda the Good.

On the film's set, Grande met her new boyfriend, actor Ethan Slater, who plays Boq, a Munchkin who falls for Glinda in Wicked. The new relationship occurred following Grande and Slater's splits from their respective former spouses, Dalton Gomez and Lilly Jay, with whom Slater shares a 1-year-old son.