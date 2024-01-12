Paula Abdul and Ariana Grande Show Each Other Love After Ari’s “Yes, And?” Video Homage

The commonalities between Grande and Abdul’s respective videos are evident. Both have a rehearsal setup where the singer and her dance crew perform for a group of industry types, they have similar choreography, and Ariana’s outfit resembles Paula’s.

Grande dropped her video off on Friday as the first single for her forthcoming studio album. It seems to be a response to the controversy surrounding her budding relationship with Ethan Slater. “Your business is yours and mine is mine/Why do you care so much whose dick I ride?” she sings on the bridge (though the four-letter word is left out).

The couple have seen their fair share of drama. They were first romantically linked last summer, a few days after Grande announced her divorce from ex-husband Dalton Gomez. Slater is still married to his wife Lilly Jay, with whom he shares a one-year-old son. Jay was reportedly blindsided by Slater’s relationship with Grande, especially as he filed for divorce. While Grande gave them some breathing room to figure things out, headlines emerged in October that she and her new beau were living together in New York.