Selena’s Father, Abraham Quintanilla, Slams Docuseries Featuring Singer’s Murderer

Abraham Quintanilla, father of the late singer Selena, is condemning the new docuseries about his daughter’s murderer.

Selena, who rose to fame in the early 90’s with hits like “Como La Flor,” “Amor Prohibido” and “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom” was gunned down by Yolanda Saldivar, the former president of the singer’s fan club, at a motel in Corpus Christi, Texas in 1995. Selena was 23 years old.

A trailer for Selena & Yolanda: The Secrets Between Them from Oxygen True Crime was released online last weekend. The two-part docuseries will feature Saldivar, 63, in her first interview from prison in nearly two decades and, for the first time, perspectives from the convicted killer’ family members in an effort to show that there was allegedly “more to the tragedy than the public knows.”