Selena’s Father, Abraham Quintanilla, Slams Docuseries Featuring Singer’s Murderer

Abraham Quintanilla, father of the late singer Selena, is condemning the new docuseries about his daughter’s murderer.
Selena, who rose to fame in the early 90’s with hits like “Como La Flor,” “Amor Prohibido” and “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom” was gunned down by Yolanda Saldivar, the former president of the singer’s fan club, at a motel in Corpus Christi, Texas in 1995. Selena was 23 years old.
A trailer for Selena & Yolanda: The Secrets Between Them from Oxygen True Crime was released online last weekend. The two-part docuseries will feature Saldivar, 63, in her first interview from prison in nearly two decades and, for the first time, perspectives from the convicted killer’ family members in an effort to show that there was allegedly “more to the tragedy than the public knows.”
“My family gathered the evidence, showed different versions of what was going on,” Salvidar says in the trailer. “I knew her secrets, and I think people deserve to know the truth.”
However, Abraham, 84, tells TMZ that the unauthorized docuseries does not have the involvement or support of his family. The Quintanilla patriarch also emphasized that he wants absolutely nothing to do with Saldivar, adding that her account of events are nothing but lies and that no one will believe what she has to say anyway.
Selena’s father also told the outlet that he wonders what more Saldivar could say that she hasn’t already.
The trailer for Selena & Yolanda doesn’t hint at any new information that hasn’t already been made available through public court transcripts.
Saldivar was fired as Selena’s fan club president when Abraham discovered she had embezzled $30,000 in fan club fees, according to the Washington Post.
Selena agreed to meet with Saldivar to retrieve missing tax documents on the day she was killed, per Texas Monthly. After the shooting, Saldivar retreated to her pickup truck and held police at a standoff for nine and a half hours.
During the murder trial, Saldivar’s attorneys argued that she shot Selena accidentally, according to E News. However, the prosecutor revealed that Saldivar, a former nurse, did not call 911 or made any attempts to save the singer’s life. The revolver used to kill Selena also required 11 pounds of pressure to shoot.
Saldivar was found guilty of first-degree murder by a jury and was subsequently sentenced to life in prison. She is up for parole on March 30, 2025.
The two-part Selena and Yolanda: The Secrets Between Them docuseries will air in two parts on Feb. 17 and Feb. 18 at 8 p.m on Oxygen True Crime.