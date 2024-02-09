Usher’s Halftime Show Predictions: From Serenading Taylor Swift to Roller Skating

The 2024 Grammys have passed, and now all eyes are on sports' biggest event: Super Bowl LVIII. Set to take place on Feb. 11, the San Francisco 49ers will face off against the Kansas City Chiefs. Amidst the buzz surrounding the game, there is a lot of anticipation surrounding Usher's Super Bowl halftime show. Usher will be the first independent artist to grace the halftime stage.

Reflecting on this momentous opportunity, Usher said during a press conference on Feb. 8, “This is a new beginning for me.” He emphasized, "I don't have this moment myself," acknowledging the collective effort of fans, collaborators, and creatives in making this celebration possible.

So, what can we expect from Usher's upcoming performance? Which song will he choose to kick off the show with? Might he interact with any specific audience members? And who will make surprise appearances?

Well, we have plenty of thoughts, and now our bets are in. Here are our predictions for Usher’s highly-anticipated Super Bowl halftime show.