Usher Stars in New SKIMS Campaign Ahead of Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance

Usher, as you no doubt know, is headlining this coming weekend’s Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show. But first, he’s starring in a new campaign for SKIMS, shot by Donna Trope.

In a statement, Usher said he was “so humbled” to be approached by the SKIMS team to help introduce the Kim Kardashian-fronted brand’s latest chapter.

“Kim’s been a longtime friend of mine who’s always been so supportive of my work, so the opportunity to collaborate together on a campaign that supports both of our highly anticipated launches made total sense,” Usher said on Monday. “Launching this campaign ahead of multiple career milestones feels like a full circle moment, with SKIMS.”

To further commemorate the partnership, which focuses on the latest offering from SKIMS’ menswear division, the brand will be offering an exclusive version of Usher’s new album, Coming Home, featuring a bonus track. Included in the new Skims Mens drop are pieces from the SKIMS Stretch and SKIMS Cotton collections.

