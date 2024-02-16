What's On Our Playlist: ScHoolboy Q, Tierra Whack, Gunna, Karol G, And More

From ScHoolboy Q to Tierra Whack and Gunna, here's what's on the Complex Music staff's playlist.

Feb 16, 2024
It's a good week for new music. Following the kick-off on Sunday with two country music-inspired tracks from Beyoncé, artists across genres held it down with plenty to listen to this weekend.

ScHoolboy Q is gearing up for the release of his new album, Blue Lips, with his banger single, "Yeern 101." Tierra Whack is prepping a major release, too, with her exciting single, "27 Club." Meanwhile, Gunna is getting personal about fame, wealth, and relationships on his latest, "Bittersweet." Others like Prince Royce, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, and more are on our playlist this week as well. Follow our Spotify playlist to stay up to date on what we’re listening to, here

ScHoolboy Q, “Yeern 101”

A ScHoolboy Q takeover is impending. Kickstarting the rollout of his forthcoming project, Blue Lips, the west coast spitter dropped “Yeern 101,” and it’s shaping up to be a certified banger. The track is led by a throbbing bass, sharp whistles and alarms sounds, creating a dynamic beat for ScHoolboy to deliver his slick and rapid-fire flow. It’s the perfect soundtrack for late-night drifting on winding roads or zoning out in a packed, sweaty club. If this single is any indication, ScHoolboy’s new album could be a chart-topper. —Jessica McKinney

Gunna, “Bittersweet”

“Bittersweet” is a poignant record from Gunna that delves into the unfortunate repercussions of fame and wealth. Set against a backdrop of melancholic guitar strings, Gunna doesn’t waste time getting personal, opening up about his estranged relationship with Young Thug in the fall out of the YSL trial. “You my dawg, I don’t care if we fall out nigga, I never could diss you,” he raps. Elsewhere on the track, Gunna bares his pain, while addressing the challenges of dealing with his detractors and maining his success. Despite the triumphant year and comeback Gunna has had, “Bittersweet” suggests he is still silently battling inner demons. —Jessica McKinney

Tierra Whack, “27 Club” LA

Tierra Whack has always invited listeners into her world, but in "27 Club," she unveils a side previously unseen. True to her style, Tierra complements the track with a captivating video that seems to be the necessary counterpart to the "27 Club" experience. The video begins with complete stillness until she beckons us in with "I can show you how it feels," marking the start of an immersive journey. Choreographed chaos and vibrant cheerleaders fill the background as Tierra seamlessly transitions between different faces, an ode to the struggles of attempting to function in society with mental health. This marks a stark departure from her previous single, "Shower Song," signaling Tierra's ongoing commitment to crafting a variety of immersive ecosystems where she allows us to experience her artistry, something we will continue to see as her upcoming album “World Wide Whack” approaches. —Liam Allan

Karol G, Tiësto, “Contigo”

Colombian superstar Karol G and Dutch DJ and producer Tiësto have been down this road before; the duo collaborated in 2021 for the discotheque gem “Don’t Be Shy.” But this feels more aligned with Karol’s vision, specifically. A drowned out electro beat kicks off the track to take us through the highs and lows of a love story, landing on a sentiment of enveloping desire. “I don’t want to go if it’s not with you,” the hook roughly translates to. The video features Karol depicting a tender queer love story, brought to us by way of special guest Young Miko, who Karol thanked recently saying “this video is a little hug to the heart for everyone who has ever felt a fear of loving.” This layered collaboration is all about authenticity, and what could be better than that? –Ecleen Luzmila Caraballo

Prince Royce f/ A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, “Boogie Chata”

Let the records show that while I don’t speak spanish, and therefore don’t understand what Prince Royce is saying on “Boogie Chata,” featuring A Boogie wit da Hoodie, as someone who loves dancing and singing bachata, this track slaps all the same. I cannot, and will not, imagine what A Boogie looks like moving to bachata music, but he makes for a perfect dance partner with Royce as they both croon over the smooth spanish guitar. Between Royce’s clean vocals, Boogie’s bars, and the clever name of the track, “Boogie Chata” shatters language barriers and showcases how well the unlikely duo works together. —Jordan Rose

Vontee the Singer, Cash Cobain & Chow Lee, “Sexy This Is Not A Drill”

Vontee the Singer is a pivotal part of the future of New York drill, and his sultry (or slizzy) deluxe version of his 2023 project  Lovers & Friends continues to show what he adds to the scene. Joining forces with fellow sexy drillrappers Cash Cobain and Chow Lee, these three artists created a standout among the 10 new songs. Cash and Chow may just be the horniest rappers alive, and Vontee knows how to convert their raunchy bars into smooth love melodies as he glides over the Cobain production. It takes a very specific skillset to make “I want to fight every nigga that had it/Now she got every nigga wanna fight me” sound chivalrous, but Vontee does it with ease here. The Sexy drill scene is bursting with new and exciting talent, and tracks like “Sexy This Is Not A Drill” prove why Vontee the Singer is a leader amongst the pack. —Jordan Rose

Yeat, “Breathe”

This whole album sounds like a futuristic movie soundtrack to a dystopian cyberpunk version of a John Wick movie, and "Breathe" would be the song playing during the opening chase sequence. Just picture it... Yeat riding his Tron bike through a rainy, neon lit city as he lays down his most decipherable bars in recent memory. Not much mention of Schmadonkas and Tonkas, but this evolved, and more audible, version of Yeat over a “Regular Show” sample (shoutout Bart How and Star Boy) is a welcome surprise. “Breathe” is just the best example of it, but sonically, 2093 is Yeat’s most consistent body of work and I’m interested to see how he builds on it with Phase 2. –Stefan Breskin

