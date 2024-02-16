What's On Our Playlist: ScHoolboy Q, Tierra Whack, Gunna, Karol G, And More
From ScHoolboy Q to Tierra Whack and Gunna, here's what's on the Complex Music staff's playlist.
It's a good week for new music. Following the kick-off on Sunday with two country music-inspired tracks from Beyoncé, artists across genres held it down with plenty to listen to this weekend.
ScHoolboy Q is gearing up for the release of his new album, Blue Lips, with his banger single, "Yeern 101." Tierra Whack is prepping a major release, too, with her exciting single, "27 Club." Meanwhile, Gunna is getting personal about fame, wealth, and relationships on his latest, "Bittersweet." Others like Prince Royce, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, and more are on our playlist this week as well. Follow our Spotify playlist to stay up to date on what we’re listening to, here.
