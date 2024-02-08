“We Went No.1. It Is What It Is”: LilJuMadeDaBeat Talks Megan Thee Stallion’s “Hiss” Triumph and Controversy

Congrats on getting No. 1 with “Hiss.” Did you expect the single to be as big of a hit as it has been?

No, actually, I didn’t, because this song doesn't even have a hook. I figured it was going to make some noise, but I didn’t think it was going to go No. 1.

As you kind of suggested, this isn’t your typical No. 1 song. What do you think made the track so good? Why does it work?

It's just Meg being in her bag doing the Megan thing, like, just rapping, rapping, good.

Out of all of the singles that you and Megan have previously worked on, was there one you thought would be bigger than it was?

Maybe “Body” would have went higher on the charts. Even though “Body” was a hit in itself, maybe it would have went higher on the charts if we didn't drop it during Christmastime. It was a viral hit at least, but I think it only peaked at No. 11.

Can you walk me through the process of creating “Hiss”?

We probably made “Hiss” in maybe May or June. She already had the first verse written to a different beat. I don't remember exactly. But we went to the studio, me, her; I brought Bankroll Got It with me randomly. I was at their studio and Megan called me to come to the studio, so I just brought him with me. When we got there, like I said, she had like half of the first verse, maybe the whole first verse, and we just sat there and built the beat. I made it on my computer. Bankroll Got It had their computer on the other side, and they sent me a few ideas to put into the beat. So I started the beat on my computer. Me and Megan were trying to figure out what she wanted to go around her vocals, and then we just started making a beat. And that was just another song. I didn't know it was going to be a No. 1 or any of that. I thought we were just making another song.

What did you think of the lyrics when you heard the verse she already had written?

Oh, I already knew that this was going to be a very controversial song, obviously because of what she said on there. But she was nervous, and I was like, “Just do it. Everybody been on your case—just do it.”