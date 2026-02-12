Kanye West's 'The Life of Pablo' Merch, Ranked

The Life of Pablo merch arrived with a bang.

A burgundy long sleeve shirt was worn by Kanye West during the Yeezy Season 3 show in front of 20,000 Madison Square Garden attendees and 20 million fans watching the livestream.

Designed by Cali DeWitt, the Los Angeles artist behind 2015’s one-off “DONDA” sweatshirt, West’s new “I Feel Like Pablo” T-shirt carried the same template, featuring lyrics to TLOP’s opener “Ultralight Lightbeam” arched across the back in gothic lettering.

The Life of Pablo era set a new bar for tour merch, from its Yeezy Season 3 arrival to its multi-city pop-up tour to the purple and gold Kobe Bryant tribute worn by Ye to Kobe’s final game.

"It's tour merch but it's more than tour merch," Luka Sabbat told Complex in 2016. "It's a movement. The album is so good. The merch is so good. You're buying into an experience."