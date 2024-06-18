Young Thug, born Jeffery Lamar Williams, and Steel—who was recently held in contempt and arrested in court for alleging judicial misconduct—argue that Judge Glanville may have held a secret meeting with a co-defendant Kenneth “YSL Woody” Copeland without others present.

While the judge didn’t deny that the meeting took place, Steel was detained on June 10 after he refused to disclose how he learned about the meeting.

Steel was originally sentenced to spend 20 days in Fulton County Jail, serving on weekends only, beginning Friday, June 14. However, he was granted bond in an emergency motion on June 12 and did not have to report to jail while his contempt of court charge is being appealed.

Steel and Thug are also reported to have called for a mistrial. A ruling on the new motion is still pending.