Young Thug's Lawyer Files Motion to Remove Judge From YSL RICO Case a Week After Being Arrested in Court

The rapper and attorney Brian Steel also seek a mistrial over an alleged secret meeting Judge Ural D. Glanville held with co-defendant Kenneth "YSL Woody" without others present.

Jun 18, 2024
Young Thug on stage, wearing patterned clothing, white-framed sunglasses, and layered necklaces
Paras Griffin / Getty Images
Young Thug and attorney Brian Steel want a new judge for the 32-year-old artist's ongoing case.

According to court documents reviewed by TMZ, Steel filed paperwork on Monday seeking the removal of Judge Ural D. Glanville from the YSL RICO case, claiming misconduct and insisting he cannot receive a fair trial otherwise.

Per ThuggerDaily, the motion alleges, "The court has joined the prosecutors' team and is biased against Mr. Williams and favorable to the prosecutors as objectively demonstrated on June 10, 2024, as well as throughout the pendency of this case."

The motion, while of course highlighting the illegal and unethical secret ex parte hearing between the Judge, Prosecutors, and sworn witness, also lists other incidents of bias over the course of trial.

"the court has joined the prosecutors' team" pic.twitter.com/HrBIA4UHY1

— THUGGERDAILY ひ (@ThuggerDaily) June 17, 2024
Young Thug, born Jeffery Lamar Williams, and Steel—who was recently held in contempt and arrested in court for alleging judicial misconduct—argue that Judge Glanville may have held a secret meeting with a co-defendant Kenneth “YSL Woody” Copeland without others present.

While the judge didn’t deny that the meeting took place, Steel was detained on June 10 after he refused to disclose how he learned about the meeting. 

Steel was originally sentenced to spend 20 days in Fulton County Jail, serving on weekends only, beginning Friday, June 14. However, he was granted bond in an emergency motion on June 12 and did not have to report to jail while his contempt of court charge is being appealed.

Steel and Thug are also reported to have called for a mistrial. A ruling on the new motion is still pending.

After being held in contempt of court earlier today, Young Thug’s lawyer Brian Steel has been sentenced to serve 20 days in prison (weekends only).pic.twitter.com/2m2KLdai4V

— Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) June 11, 2024
