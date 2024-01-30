Travis Scott Gives Janitor $5,000 to Take the Night Off and Rage With Him at Miami Show

“I just seen you come out the back, I don’t know who the fuck told you to go get a mop,” Scott continued. “Only way he clocking in is only if he can rage.”

The Houston native then launched into his Playboi Carti-featuring hit song “Fein,” which made the crowd lose its mind.

Scott has been showing this level of kindness to his fans while on tour. In November, he halted his performance to urge a couple who were fighting to squash their beef.

“I see you’re arguing. Today, you’re all gonna have a good motherfucking time,” he said. “What I want you to do, I want you to give her a big hug real quick,” Scott told the man. When the girl wasn’t returning the energy, Scott said, “Give him a hug like you love him!”