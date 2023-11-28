Travis Scott Tells Couple to Stop Fighting During Performance: 'Hug Like You Love Him'

“What I want you to do, I want you to give her a big hug real quick,” Scott told the man. The man hugged his girl, but she didn’t give it the same energy, prompting La Flame to say, “Give him a hug like you love him!”

The man pulled the woman to her feet, and they embraced once again. “There we go!” he yelled as the crowd cheered. Travis then resumed the show.

It seems that Scott has been more attentive to fans during this tour. In late October, the 32-year-old got upset with a security guard who attempted to kick a fan out of the Dallas venue. Scott defended the woman after she tried to jump and stand on a barricade. Footage shows the woman lifting herself up and a security guard pulling her back down.