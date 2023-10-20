Travis Scott Goes Off On Security Guard Trying to Kick Fan Out During Concert

Travis Scott got pretty upset with a security guard who was trying to throw a fan out of the venue during a recent show on his Circus Maximus tour.

During his show at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on Wednesday, La Flame defended a female fan who tried to jump and stand atop a barricade. Footage from the concert showed the woman trying to lift herself up before a security guard pulled her back down. Scott saw what was happening and stopped his rendition of "I Know" to let the security guard know not to touch his devoted fans.

"Hold on. One thing you not gonna do, you not gonna kick a fan out. You not gonna do that, brother. You back up. She's just enjoying herself. You back the fuck up. Let her just have a good time," the rapper said. "That's a female. You don't grab a female like that, okay?"

Another security guard came into the picture and shook hands with the fan, who got cheers from the Dallas crowd and went back to where she was standing. A fan off-camera can be heard saying, "We love you Travis," in which he replied, "I love you, too, baby."