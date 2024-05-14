'Certified Tattletales': Kendrick Lamar Fans Get Creative Imagining Kidz Bop Version of Drake Diss "Not Like Us"

Dot's chart-topping song calls out Drake over an alleged history with underage girls.

May 14, 2024
Fans are conceptualizing what Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” would sound like if it was recreated by Kidz Bop.

The Drake diss record shot to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 on Monday, a week after its arrival. The song—which followed the 6 God’s “Family Matters” comeback and his “Buried Alive” parody—attacked Drake on multiple fronts, including calling him a pedophile, saying his OVO crew consists of sexual predators, and slamming him as a colonizer, among other things.

It's hilariously awkward to even imagine that Kidz Bop—a children's music brand that makes family-friendly covers of popular songs—would tackle a song built on calling out Drizzy for his alleged history with underaged girls. But fans got inventive when X user @thisisjonfletch prompted them to rewrite Kenny’s lyrics for all ages.

"Kidz bop covering Kendrick: WHAT IS IT, THE GRADES?!!" the user wrote, referencing an instantly quotable line on "Euphoria," which just hit No. 3 on the Hot 100.

Kidz bop covering Kendrick: WHAT IS IT, THE GRADES?!!

— mr. flëtcharoonie (@thisisjonfletch) May 13, 2024
Check out some exceptionally funny submissions for a Kidz Bop-ified "Not Like Us" below.

lemme see you push a ˢʷᶦⁿᵍ https://t.co/wcBCafR6t3

— WGFATH rollout 0.01% • 432 hz (@Fred_ET_) May 14, 2024
YOU LIED ABOUT NO HOMEWORK
YOU LIED ABOUT THAT PIZZA PARTY
YOU LIED ABOUT SANTA CLAUS https://t.co/vRTrEUWw7V

— CaptainPuffin 🏳️‍⚧️  (@puffin_captain) May 14, 2024
Certified teachers pet, certified tattletales https://t.co/9ovw9ecSXj pic.twitter.com/wc64rnxFsL

— Michael Christmas (@MickeyChristmas) May 14, 2024
the Kidz Bop CEO when he sees a song get on the charts and it’s another track where Drake gets called a pedophile for 6 minutes pic.twitter.com/FkSXG66IvD

— J (@deepbluestrips) May 8, 2024
“Everybody say OV- yooo”

— Zo Carter - Christian (@FromTheMindofZo) May 13, 2024
POP POP POP POP POP POP SODA CUP 🥤‼️ POP POP POP POP POP IMMA DRINK IT UP 🗣️ WHY YOU TRYNA STOP ME NOW? AINT YOU TIRED ⁉️ TRYNA FIND A DROP BUT ITS PROLLY JUST CIDER 🍎

— Hua is reading Player Piano (@huahua_png) May 8, 2024
“You’re not a colleague, you’re a friendly cauliflower”

— Nedra 💖 manic pixie doom girl (@nedralovesjedi) May 8, 2024
Tryna get a grade and it's probably A minuuuuuuus

— Human Person (@theWEniverseis1) May 14, 2024
imagining a Kidz Bop version of Not Like Us with lyrics like “certified lover boy, certified crocodile”

— DoctorTricky (@doctor_tricky) May 12, 2024
Kidz Bop covering "Not Like Us" like

"Waldo got a weird case, where is he around?" pic.twitter.com/ZnhDRaxzfl

— manny (@mannyfidel) May 14, 2024
