Fans are conceptualizing what Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” would sound like if it was recreated by Kidz Bop.

The Drake diss record shot to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 on Monday, a week after its arrival. The song—which followed the 6 God’s “Family Matters” comeback and his “Buried Alive” parody—attacked Drake on multiple fronts, including calling him a pedophile, saying his OVO crew consists of sexual predators, and slamming him as a colonizer, among other things.

It's hilariously awkward to even imagine that Kidz Bop—a children's music brand that makes family-friendly covers of popular songs—would tackle a song built on calling out Drizzy for his alleged history with underaged girls. But fans got inventive when X user @thisisjonfletch prompted them to rewrite Kenny’s lyrics for all ages.

"Kidz bop covering Kendrick: WHAT IS IT, THE GRADES?!!" the user wrote, referencing an instantly quotable line on "Euphoria," which just hit No. 3 on the Hot 100.