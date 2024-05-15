Zayn Malik's Tinder Got Shut Down Because ‘Everyone Accused Me of Catfishing’

Zayn Malik hasn’t had the best of luck on dating apps lately.
The 31-year-old British and Pakistani singer told Nylon that he recently moved to Bucks County, Pennsylvania, which the publication notes is a predominantly white and rural community.
“I definitely stand out,” Malik told Nylon’s Nolan Feeney. “They wake up at 5, 6 in the morning, they’re on their farm, they're exhausted—if they see you in Giant [getting groceries], they don’t care about you.”
He added, “People have said to me, ‘We drive past your house all the time, but we don’t want to ever disturb you.’”
The former One Direction singer told the publication he is single and, understandably, he began to look for love to go along with his new life in Bucks County. However, he recently had some trouble getting himself back on Tinder.
“It’s not been too successful for me, I’ll be honest,” he said. “Everyone accused me of catfishing. They’re like, ‘What are you using Zayn Malik’s pictures for?’ I’ve been kicked off once or twice.”
You won’t have any luck catching Malik on the app these days, as he has completely abandoned the platform.
“I’m really content and happy with being single for the first time in my life,” he confirmed.
Malik was romantically linked to Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards, now 30, at the height of One Direction’s fame before they split in 2015. Shortly after, he began dating Gigi Hadid, now 29, with whom he shares daughter Khai, three. Malik and Hadid called it quits in October 2021, per People.