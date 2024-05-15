Zayn Malik's Tinder Got Shut Down Because ‘Everyone Accused Me of Catfishing’

Zayn Malik hasn’t had the best of luck on dating apps lately.

The 31-year-old British and Pakistani singer told Nylon that he recently moved to Bucks County, Pennsylvania, which the publication notes is a predominantly white and rural community.

“I definitely stand out,” Malik told Nylon’s Nolan Feeney. “They wake up at 5, 6 in the morning, they’re on their farm, they're exhausted—if they see you in Giant [getting groceries], they don’t care about you.”

He added, “People have said to me, ‘We drive past your house all the time, but we don’t want to ever disturb you.’”

The former One Direction singer told the publication he is single and, understandably, he began to look for love to go along with his new life in Bucks County. However, he recently had some trouble getting himself back on Tinder.