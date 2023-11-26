Destiny’s Child Reunite at Beyoncé's ‘Renaissance’ Movie Premiere in L.A.

It's a destiny fulfilled: the original members of Destiny’s Child have reunited once again.

On Saturday, the Los Angeles premiere of Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé was held with a special chrome carpet event that brought out many high-profile names including Donatella Versace, Kris Jenner, Gabrielle Union, Halle Bailey, Lori Harvey, Natalia Bryant, Issa Rae, Tyler Perry, as well as Tina Knowles and Matthew Knowles.

However, all eyes were on the members of Destiny’s Child—Kelly Rowland, 42, and Michelle Williams, 44, in addition to founding members LeToya Luckett, 42, and LaTavia Roberson, 42, who departed the group in 2000. Between the women, they dressed up in "cozy opulence" looks, per the dress code, donning chrome and black dresses.

Former member Farrah Franklin, who briefly replaced Luckett and Robertson, was not present at the event.