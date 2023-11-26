Destiny’s Child Reunite at Beyoncé's ‘Renaissance’ Movie Premiere in L.A.

It's a destiny fulfilled: the original members of Destiny’s Child have reunited once again.
On Saturday, the Los Angeles premiere of Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé was held with a special chrome carpet event that brought out many high-profile names including Donatella Versace, Kris Jenner, Gabrielle Union, Halle Bailey, Lori Harvey, Natalia Bryant, Issa Rae, Tyler Perry, as well as Tina Knowles and Matthew Knowles.
However, all eyes were on the members of Destiny’s Child—Kelly Rowland, 42, and Michelle Williams, 44, in addition to founding members LeToya Luckett, 42, and LaTavia Roberson, 42, who departed the group in 2000. Between the women, they dressed up in "cozy opulence" looks, per the dress code, donning chrome and black dresses.
Former member Farrah Franklin, who briefly replaced Luckett and Robertson, was not present at the event.
Fans were surprised and delighted when Luckett and Robertson were spotted attending Beyoncé’s Renaissance show in Houston in September. Footage of the members reuniting for an embrace backstage appears in the trailer for the documentary.
Speculation about the women reuniting have circulated for years but were recently re-ignited when the band’s official social media profiles had updated their header photos in 2021.
In April, Rowland told Entertainment Tonight that they would never “play with anybody” over a potential reunion, saying, “We love everybody so much that we wouldn’t toy with it, but I do think that… you would deserve a surprise. I feel like everything is just so planned so we see it before it happens and we see the process right after it happens.”
She added, “It’s just a lot, like, we deserve spontaneity, we desire to be surprised and I would hope Destiny’s Child would be a pleasant surprise.”
Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé opens in theaters on Dec. 1.