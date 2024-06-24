Adidas Just Restocked a Bunch of Yeezys for Half Off

Adidas' ongoing strategy of offloading its remaining Yeezy stock continues today with another huge restock. And the major news is that the sneakers are also available for 50 percent off their original retail pricing.

The latest restock features the Yeezy QNTM, the Yeezy 450, the Yeezy 700 MNVN, the Yeezy Boost 380, and the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 CMPCT. Each of the silhouettes is offered in both adult sizes as well as in kids' sizes.

Adidas has been steadily unloading its remaining Yeezy stock for the last last year. This follows its breakup with Kanye West in October 2022, after he made a series of antisemitic remarks. Adidas CEO Bjørn Gulden confirmed earlier this year that the company will sell off the last of its leftover Yeezy sneakers at cost. Adidas first began selling its remaining Yeezy sneakers at half off this month when pairs popped up at select Adidas outlet stores in Dubai.

Readers who are interested in buying select Adidas Yeezy styles for 50 percent off their original retail price can do so on Adidas.com and on the Adidas Confirmed app now.