Rick Ross Calls for Young Thug's Freedom on "They Don't Really Love You" and "Grandiose"

Rick Ross wants to see Young Thug go free.
In the MMG head’s latest collab project with Meek Mill, Too Good to Be True, Rozay references Thugger in the second verse of the track, “They Don’t Really Love You.”
Ross raps: “Ain't no love in the game, you better get a gun and hold / Co-defendant snitchin', indictment in the envelope / Free Slime, he doin' time because they done him wrong / Wish him well, let's flip and sell until he gettin' mail.”
That’s not the only time Ross makes the proclamation. On the song “Grandiose” with Vory, Rozay lets out a “Free Slime” on the second verse, again.
Meek also broadcasted a similar message on X Friday afternoon. “Locking us for rapping got me scared to do an interview,” he wrote. “Free Jeff, free Lucci.”
Young Thug was among 18 members of YSL who were famously arrested in May 2022 and later charged with a 56-count indictment in Atlanta. YFN Lucci was arrested in January 2021 on murder and racketeering charges, and is still awaiting his day in court. Earlier this year, there was speculation that he was named as a witness and would testify in Thug's trial, though Lucci's lawyer later dismissed the rumors. Thug and Lucci are longtime adversaries.
Meek has also spent some time in prison. This past January, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf pardoned the Philly rapper almost 15 years after he was convicted of drug and weapons-related charges.