Rick Ross Calls for Young Thug's Freedom on "They Don't Really Love You" and "Grandiose"

Rick Ross wants to see Young Thug go free.

In the MMG head’s latest collab project with Meek Mill, Too Good to Be True, Rozay references Thugger in the second verse of the track, “They Don’t Really Love You.”

Ross raps: “Ain't no love in the game, you better get a gun and hold / Co-defendant snitchin', indictment in the envelope / Free Slime, he doin' time because they done him wrong / Wish him well, let's flip and sell until he gettin' mail.”