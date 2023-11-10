Rick Ross and Meek Mill Unleash 'Too Good To Be True' Album f/ Future, Shaq, The-Dream, Fabolous, and More

After years of collaborative singles and performances, Rick Ross and Meek Mill have finally joined forces on a full-length project.

On Friday, the MMG rappers gifted fans with their long-awaited joint album Too Good to Be True. Rick and Meek confirmed the effort back in October, shortly after they unleashed the lead single “Shaq & Kobe.” Since then, the two have shared “Lyrical Eazy” as well as a “Shaq & Kobe” remix featuring Dame D.O.L.L.A., the rap alias of Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard.

Too Good to Be True spans 17 tracks and includes guest appearances by DJ Khaled, Vory, Teyana Taylor, Fabolous, Wale, The-Dream, French Montana, Jeremih, Cool & Dre, Beam, and Future.

Rozay spoke about the project during a recent interview with Rolling Stone, explaining why he decided to reunite with Meek on a proper album.

“I just feel like because of the classic records we’ve released and collaborated on,” the 47-year-old said. “We were in the studio late one night and Meek put on ‘the best dunks and the best duos,’ and I was like, ‘That’s it. We Shaq and Kobe. It’s too easy.’ How many people could go up against me and Meek Mill at one time? If Meek Mill does ‘Dreams and Nightmares’ right now, I don’t give a fuck who’s in the arena, they gonna have a problem. If I drop ‘Every day I’m hustlin’,’ I don’t give a fuck who in there, they got a problem.”

Ross went on to describe Too Good to Be True as a “fire” project with the “best” beats and solid bars.

“When it comes to the rhymes, everybody knows Meek Mill was always that nappy-braided, on-the-corner Philly young ’un who could rap for three hours, don’t write nothin’ down. Still don’t,” Ross said of his 36-year-old compatriot. “You could cut him a beat right now, and he’ll start walking around this motherfuckin’ pool table for an hour rappin’.”