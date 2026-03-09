Raye Reveals Plaque With Her Name Now Hangs on Her Ex's Favorite Pub: 'So He’ll Never Forget'

Raye has reached covetable levels of petty. Over the weekend, the UK singer visited The Nightingale pub in London, which now boasts a commemorative British Heritage plaque, dedicated to the singer’s ex. “My dramatic era,” she captioned a TikTok video of her standing in front of the establishment, as she wields a beer and her new song, “Nightingale Lane,” plays. “Raye experienced the greatest heartbreak she has ever known here,” the plaque reads, a nod to her song’s first line.

The Nightingale is Raye’s ex’s “fav pub,” she noted in her video. “So he’ll never forget.”

Raye’s sister, Absolutely, who is also a singer, hopped in the comments: “Being the ex of a songwriter is not for the weak. Never mind the world’s best songwriter.”

Raye released “Nightingale Lane” in late February as the second single from her upcoming sophomore offering, This Music May Contain Hope. The song has since peaked at No. 20 on the UK Singles chart and No. 2 on the UK Hip Hop/R&B chart.