Music

Raye Reveals Plaque With Her Name Now Hangs on Her Ex's Favorite Pub: 'So He’ll Never Forget'

The plaque is a nod to her new single, "Nightingale Lane."

Raye
Joseph Okpako via Getty

Raye has reached covetable levels of petty.

Over the weekend, the UK singer visited The Nightingale pub in London, which now boasts a commemorative British Heritage plaque, dedicated to the singer’s ex.

“My dramatic era,” she captioned a TikTok video of her standing in front of the establishment, as she wields a beer and her new song, “Nightingale Lane,” plays.

“Raye experienced the greatest heartbreak she has ever known here,” the plaque reads, a nod to her song’s first line.

The Nightingale is Raye’s ex’s “fav pub,” she noted in her video. “So he’ll never forget.”

Raye’s sister, Absolutely, who is also a singer, hopped in the comments: “Being the ex of a songwriter is not for the weak. Never mind the world’s best songwriter.”

Raye released “Nightingale Lane” in late February as the second single from her upcoming sophomore offering, This Music May Contain Hope. The song has since peaked at No. 20 on the UK Singles chart and No. 2 on the UK Hip Hop/R&B chart.

“Nightingale Lane” follows her album’s lead single, 2025’s “Where is My Husband!”, which peaked at No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and No. 1 on the UK Singles chart.

The 28-year-old is currently on her This Tour May Contain New Music Tour. This Music May Contain Hope is slated to arrive on March 27.

Related Stories

Image via Complex Original/Artwork by Willkay
Music

Complex UK’s Best Songs Of 2025

Did your favourite make the cut?

Joseph JP Patterson273 days ago
RAYE attends the Givenchy Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 03, 2025 in Paris, France.
Music

RAYE Reveals Her Stolen Car and Songwriting Books Have Been Recovered

The singer and prolific songwriter is hard at work on her upcoming second album.

Alex Gonzalez326 days ago
RAYE New Album RAYE New Album RAYE New Album
Music

RAYE Drops Much-Anticipated Debut Album ‘My 21st Century Blues’

South London singer-songwriter RAYE has just released her first full-length album, My 21st Century Blues, and it’s a defiant manifesto emphasising the importanc

Ezra Olaoya1323 days ago

Trending

1
StyleLil Wayne Says Yankees Made Him Retire Old Young Money Logo
2
Pop CultureJoseline Hernandez Has 'No Beef' With Tory Lanez But Says She Isn't 'Cool' With Him
3
SportsColin Kaepernick Says Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium Freestyle Proves He Lives 'Rent Free' in Rapper's Head
4
BetsFriend or Foe: A Timeline of Jay-Z and Colin Kaepernick’s Relationship
5
MusicTyrese Celebrates 30 Years of Friendship With Brandy: 'You Gave Me Permission to Believe'
6
MusicCardi B Shuts Down Speculation She and Offset Are Still ‘Messing Around': ‘Never in Your Life'

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App