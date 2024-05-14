Tyrese was performing in Georgia over the weekend when he quite literally exited stage right in the middle of a song to allegedly dodge someone who was going to serve him legal papers.

According to TMZ, Tyrese was nearly done with his set when a security guard attendant stood next to him onstage and informed him of a process server's presence at the venue. While singing "How You Gonna Act Like That"—which feels like a joke that writes itself—the 45-year-old jumped off the stage and walked up the side steps as he made his way to the exit.

Tyrese continued singing and expressed his appreciation for the crowd before making a successful getaway.