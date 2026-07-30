It is 99.9 percent certain that Brandon Aiyuk has played his last snap for the San Francisco 49ers. Now, it’s becoming increasingly possible that Aiyuk has played his final snap in the NFL. Aiyuk is still under contract with the 49ers, although the wide receiver and the franchise have not been on the same page for around a full year now. The 28-year-old has been pushing for the 49ers to release him, and Aiyuk is determined to sign with the Washington Commanders. The Commanders have shown interest in Aiyuk in the past, given his relationship with quarterback Jayden Daniels, but Washington may be souring on the idea of bringing Aiyuk in given his bizarre social media activity this year. “Those close to Aiyuk, including some within the Commanders building, are much more concerned about [Aiyuk’s] well-being,” said NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on July 28. “Making sure he is okay, rather than signing him. That seems to be a long shot right now.” On Tuesday, reporter JP Finlay of NBC 4 in Washington, D.C. asked Commanders general manager Adam Peters a carefully-worded question about whether or not a player’s social media activity goes into Washington’s player-evaluation process. Finlay did not directly mention Aiyuk, but most everyone in the room was able to read the tea leaves.

“That’s a good roundabout question,” Peters said with a laugh. “We look at everything. We want to make sure it’s the right player to be in our locker room and our bloodstream and in our culture.” While Commanders brass must be coy when it comes to discussing Aiyuk due to tampering rules, Aiyuk has not exactly been as subtle when talking about the Commanders. On Aiyuk’s Instagram story this week, the Arizona State product wished the Commanders luck as they began training camp. “Great luck to the Commanders starting camp today,” Aiyuk wrote. “Praying for great health and great vibes.” Is Brandon Aiyuk’s NFL career over?

Aiyuk is 28-years-old, which is typically a prime age for an NFL wideout. Injury concerns, rust (Aiyuk hasn’t played in an NFL game in 648 days), and off-field concerns, however, could very well scare off teams from bringing Aiyuk onto their roster.

A warrant for Aiyuk’s arrest was issued by the Santa Clara County (California) District Attorney’s Office early this year. Prosecutors allege that Aiyuk committed misdemeanor exhibition of speed in December of last year. Aiyuk had posted a video on social media of himself going over 100 mph on roads in Santa Clara. Aiyuk has also gone on social media rants about the 49ers, Commanders, the NFLPA, and Daniels and over the past few months. This week, Aiyuk seemingly took a shot at 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan - who was involved in a serious car accident this summer. “You can’t win the race if you crash out,” Aiyuk wrote on his IG stories. “Keep yo head up and stay in yo own lane. You gone win.” 49ers GM John Lynch has maintained that he wants to trade Aiyuk, rather than release him, but the Commanders have shown no intention of making a deal with San Francisco.