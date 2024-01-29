Lupe Fiasco Seemingly Responds to Nicki Minaj Saying His Name on "Big Foot"

Nicki Minaj took aim at Megan Thee Stallion on her diss track “Big Foot”—and Lupe Fiasco got caught in the crossfire.
“They got you all them Grammys, but your flow's still a no/What a fiasco, Lupe,” Minaj raps.
Lupe caught wind of her diss and appeared to respond on X. The first tweet he let off was a GIF of Leonardo DiCaprio from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, sitting on a recliner and pointing, without any context.
In a second tweet, the Chicago native posted a photo of Nicki’s Rap Snacks potato chips, again without any context.
On Meg’s latest song “Hiss,” the Houston rapper seemed to take subliminal jabs at Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, by bringing up his history as a sex offender. The song arrived after Minaj appeared to take a thinly veiled shot at Meg on her Pink Friday 2 song “FTCU” in December.
Minaj took issue and unleashed on Meg on “Big Foot,” where she brought up Meg apparently lying about getting lipo, her late mother, and her shooting involving Tory Lanez. In addition to the song primarily being about Meg—and Lupe being a bystander in the melée—Minaj also mentions Future, G-Eazy, and Pardison Fontaine.