Lupe Fiasco Seemingly Responds to Nicki Minaj Saying His Name on "Big Foot"

Nicki Minaj took aim at Megan Thee Stallion on her diss track “Big Foot”—and Lupe Fiasco got caught in the crossfire.

“They got you all them Grammys, but your flow's still a no/What a fiasco, Lupe,” Minaj raps.

Lupe caught wind of her diss and appeared to respond on X. The first tweet he let off was a GIF of Leonardo DiCaprio from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, sitting on a recliner and pointing, without any context.