Jennifer Lopez Cancels Tour: 'I Am Completely Heartsick and Devastated'

Jennifer Lopez delivered some bad news to fans this week.

The singer took to her website, OntheJLo, to announce that her This is Me…Live Tour slated for this summer has been canceled. “Jennifer is taking time off to be with her children, family, and close friends,” a statement from Live Nation representatives on the site said.

J Lo also penned a message to her fans. "I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary."

She added, "I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time…"