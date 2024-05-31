Jennifer Lopez Cancels Tour: 'I Am Completely Heartsick and Devastated'

Jennifer Lopez delivered some bad news to fans this week.
The singer took to her website, OntheJLo, to announce that her This is Me…Live Tour slated for this summer has been canceled. “Jennifer is taking time off to be with her children, family, and close friends,” a statement from Live Nation representatives on the site said.
J Lo also penned a message to her fans. "I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary."
She added, "I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time…"
Lopez’s tour was set to kick off in June and make its way through a number of North American cities through August. Her ninth studio album This is Me… Now arrived in February.
According to TMZ, there was some talk of weak ticket sales at the start of May. According to sources, this wasn’t the reason for the cancellation, and ticket sales improved over the course of the month.
Over the last few months, rumors about her and Ben Affleck divorcing have been making the rounds. The couple appear to no longer live together, with the actor moving out of their Beverly Hills family home and into a rental in Brentwood.
Still, they have been spending time together in public, with TMZ also reporting on Friday that the pair were seen holding hands when leaving the high school graduation of one of Ben’s daughters. TMZ does note that they both looked “tense,” left the graduation separately, and returned to their separate residences.
Neither celebrity has addressed the state of their marriage.