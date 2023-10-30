Jeezy Says Cousin's Betrayal During Drug Deal Turned Rapper Into a 'Whole 'Nother Animal'

A formative experience with his family members changed Jeezy’s hustle.

In a new episode of Maverick Carter’s Mavericks show, the Atlanta rapper and author reminisces on his entrance to the streets, by way of his cousins. Jeezy describes himself as being “infatuated and fascinated by how they were living,” at around the 2:40 minute mark.

Jeezy then explains that he wanted to be accepted by them, but unfortunately, one of them ended up “manipulating” him in a deal gone wrong.

“My loyalty got me in a lot of trouble. I was going to make this play with my older cousin,” Jeezy tells Carter. “He was like, ‘These my people.’ I was like, ‘Let me bring my strap.’ He was like, ‘Nah, you good.’ But it’s big cuz—you trust him like, ‘A’ight cool.’”