Jeezy Didn’t Realize He Was Struggling With Depression for 8 Years: ‘I Thought Something Was Wrong With Me'

Jeezy has revealed he had struggled with depression without even knowing he had it.
During his visit to the Tamron Hall Show, the Atlanta rap star he was showing symptoms of depression for eight years before he knew what was going on with him. He mentioned in his new book Adversity for Sale that he didn't have the proper knowledge or education on mental health but was grateful to figure it out before it was too late.
"I learned that vulnerability is power," he told Tamron Hall. "I thought something was wrong with me, thinking I come from poverty, this is just how it is. I didn't understand trauma and all these different things so when I started to get the words for it, I started to understand and grab tools, I started to become better."
He continued, "I started my journey and that's why I'm expressing it and putting it in the book because I didn't know I was depressed for like eight years of my life straight."
Jeezy said growing up dealing drugs and seeing his friends abuse those drugs or getting killed gave him trauma and added to his depression. According to Jeezy, he didn't want to wake up and face reality.
"You wake up and you just want to go back to sleep forever, you know," he said. "And I was leaning into my vices. And that's what street life does to you. You know what I'm saying? When you lose 200, 300, 400 people like gone forever, you just, you get numb. And I wasn't able to get in touch with my emotions and I was wondering why."
He added, "Thank God for my kids but there was a time I was just cold. That's when I was Young Jeezy."
This isn't the first time that Jeezy has spoken on his battles with mental health issues. In August, Jeezy spoke with People about contemplating suicide to escape the realities of life in his hometown while he was away at the National Guard's Youth Challenge program in Fort Stewart, Georgia.
"So it was all this stuff in my head. I just remember standing there and it was for a brief moment, I would say at least about 10 minutes, I actually contemplated jumping in the water," Jeezy said. "I had never had suicidal thoughts, but I [thought], 'Well, shit, if I just jump in the water, I ain't gotta deal with this. I ain't gotta go back home. I gotta do none of these things.'"
Jeezy said an inner voice told him, "'No, bro. You gonna have to man up. You gonna have to go back home. You got to figure this out.'" He decided not to jump, and when he got back home, he claimed he was "ready for anything."
If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.