Jeezy Didn’t Realize He Was Struggling With Depression for 8 Years: ‘I Thought Something Was Wrong With Me'

Jeezy has revealed he had struggled with depression without even knowing he had it.

During his visit to the Tamron Hall Show, the Atlanta rap star he was showing symptoms of depression for eight years before he knew what was going on with him. He mentioned in his new book Adversity for Sale that he didn't have the proper knowledge or education on mental health but was grateful to figure it out before it was too late.

"I learned that vulnerability is power," he told Tamron Hall. "I thought something was wrong with me, thinking I come from poverty, this is just how it is. I didn't understand trauma and all these different things so when I started to get the words for it, I started to understand and grab tools, I started to become better."

He continued, "I started my journey and that's why I'm expressing it and putting it in the book because I didn't know I was depressed for like eight years of my life straight."

Jeezy said growing up dealing drugs and seeing his friends abuse those drugs or getting killed gave him trauma and added to his depression. According to Jeezy, he didn't want to wake up and face reality.

"You wake up and you just want to go back to sleep forever, you know," he said. "And I was leaning into my vices. And that's what street life does to you. You know what I'm saying? When you lose 200, 300, 400 people like gone forever, you just, you get numb. And I wasn't able to get in touch with my emotions and I was wondering why."

He added, "Thank God for my kids but there was a time I was just cold. That's when I was Young Jeezy."