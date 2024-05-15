YouTuber Goes Viral Rapping Along to Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" Through Streets of Toronto

YouTuber Steezy Kane caught folks' attention this week after taking to the streets of Toronto for an impromptu performance of Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us."

The long rivalry between Drake and Kendrick has included attacks on each other's home turf. Parading the anti-Drake track in Toronto, when the "Family Matters" artist reps the 6, is certainly disrespectful, but that didn't stop Kane from putting on a street-stopping performance that shocked passerbys.

X users had a lot to say about Kane's moves and rap chops, as well as his decision to thrown down and destroy his headphones at the 1:30 mark of the video, unsettling some bystanders nearby. Four minutes into the video, a truck driver joins in on the fun, allowing Kane to hop into his ride and continue rapping.

Later in the video, Kane passes out roses to people on the street, asking them to decide between Drake and Kendrick.