YouTuber Goes Viral Rapping Along to Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" Through Streets of Toronto

YouTuber Steezy Kane showed no mercy in the streets of Drake's hometown.

May 15, 2024
YouTuber Steezy Kane caught folks' attention this week after taking to the streets of Toronto for an impromptu performance of Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us."

The long rivalry between Drake and Kendrick has included attacks on each other's home turf. Parading the anti-Drake track in Toronto, when the "Family Matters" artist reps the 6, is certainly disrespectful, but that didn't stop Kane from putting on a street-stopping performance that shocked passerbys.

X users had a lot to say about Kane's moves and rap chops, as well as his decision to thrown down and destroy his headphones at the 1:30 mark of the video, unsettling some bystanders nearby. Four minutes into the video, a truck driver joins in on the fun, allowing Kane to hop into his ride and continue rapping.

Later in the video, Kane passes out roses to people on the street, asking them to decide between Drake and Kendrick.

Rap beef in the content era is strange.

like this is super cringe and also super hilarious at the same time.

uncanny valley shit.

The reason this is so dope is because hip hop used to produce this type of reaction.

Songs were so ill you didn’t care where you were, you’d spit it out loud. It even is a bridge of connection as the video shows.

Kane, an Austin native, reacted to the 919K and counting views on the video, writing that he knows "Kendrick [has] seen the video" and promoting his work.

"For any new people here who don’t know who I am, just wanna let y’all know that film/tv is where I’m heading. This YouTube goofy shit is fun for now, but a filmmaker is what I am at my core — don’t forget that," he wrote.

Apparently, Kane has also worked with another one of Drake's friends-turned-foes, The Weeknd, for his Vanity Fair promotional spot last year.

