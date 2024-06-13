'Bernie Mac Show' Actress Camille Winbush Says She Joined OnlyFans After Her Residual Checks From The Show Dried Up

Camille Winbush’s OnlyFans account has been a hot topic for years.
The Bernie Mac Show actress has faced criticism for her decision to join the platform. Now, she’s opened up about why her career took this route.
“People that are outside of the acting world have no place to speak on it,” she told Comedy Hype. “When people are saying, ‘Oh, those Bernie Mac checks must have dried up.’ I’m like, ‘From a job 20 years ago when I was a 12-year-old? Yeah.’ Like, duh.”
While she noted that she still receives residual checks, she said that they “get smaller and smaller every year. You’re not making the same amount that you were when the show was current, per episode,” she continued. “Twenty years later, those checks are not sustainable for a living.”
She added, “If I can find a way to make enough to buy a home from the comfort and safety of my own living room, why wouldn’t I do that?”
She clapped back at her haters online last year, when people came for her and her Bernie Mac Show co-star, Dee Dee Davis, who also has an OnlyFans. Both actresses played Mac’s daughters, with Winbush taking on the role of Vanessa Thomkins and Davis, Bryana "Babygirl" Thomkins.
“The trolls are hungry again so here’s some food for thought—I’ve never been arrested, never been on drugs, don’t have any baby daddies, I pay all my taxes, I drink water, and mind the business that pays me,” Winbush tweeted.
The 34-year-old announced her OnlyFans account in 2021 on Instagram, writing, “Yes, you heard that right. I have joined OF! But I’m doing it my way*- I’ll be saying the things I really want to say, singin’ & dancing, and sharing exclusive content.”
Other former actresses have had to turn to OnlyFans to make a living. Sopranos star Drea de Matteo revealed earlier this year that she turned to the platform when she was going through financial and personal hardships.
“OnlyFans saved my life, 100 percent,” she told Daily Mail. "I can't believe I'm saying that, but it really did save us. Anybody that wants to condemn me and put me down, go for it. I just hope you never find yourself in the position I was in to take care of two little kids."