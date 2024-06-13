'Bernie Mac Show' Actress Camille Winbush Says She Joined OnlyFans After Her Residual Checks From The Show Dried Up

While she noted that she still receives residual checks, she said that they “get smaller and smaller every year. You’re not making the same amount that you were when the show was current, per episode,” she continued. “Twenty years later, those checks are not sustainable for a living.”

She added, “If I can find a way to make enough to buy a home from the comfort and safety of my own living room, why wouldn’t I do that?”

She clapped back at her haters online last year, when people came for her and her Bernie Mac Show co-star, Dee Dee Davis, who also has an OnlyFans. Both actresses played Mac’s daughters, with Winbush taking on the role of Vanessa Thomkins and Davis, Bryana "Babygirl" Thomkins.

“The trolls are hungry again so here’s some food for thought—I’ve never been arrested, never been on drugs, don’t have any baby daddies, I pay all my taxes, I drink water, and mind the business that pays me,” Winbush tweeted.