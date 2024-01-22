Drake Releases 'Anita Max Wynn' Alter Ego Hats

Drake's love of gambling and his partnership with Stake inspired him to create the alter ego, which really means “I need a max win.”

The same Kick stream became a topic of conversation when Drake issued a statement for the haters. “And to the rest of you. The non-believers, the underachievers, the tweet-and-deleters, you guys make me sick to my stomach, fam," he said.

While Drake didn’t mention anyone by name, some thought his words were directed at Metro Boomin, who had recently commented on Her Loss’ award show accolades, in comparison to Heroes & Villains. Metro later clarified that he isn't beefing with Drake.

The hats will be available for purchase via DrakeRelated on Jan. 22.