Drake Fan Uses Billboard to Invite Him to Her Sweet 16 Birthday Party

“Yeah, I love his music. … I love his style. He’s really inspiring,” the teen told the news outlet. “I brought it up to my mom. I was like, ‘I want him to be a part of my big day and my sweet 16.’”

She said that if he attended her party, it “would be a day to remember forever. But I would be really excited and really happy.”

Garcia put up the billboard in October since that’s “Drake’s month.” The now-37-year-old celebrated his birthday on Oct. 24. She also revealed that her favorite album is Take Care and the project's track “Look What You’ve Done.”

Indeed, Drizzy celebrated his birthday on Monday with a birthday bash at Casadonna in Miami. The event even saw Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul serving cocktails to guests, likely as promotion for their joint mezcal venture, Dos Hombres.

Elsewhere, Lil Yachty commemorated Drake’s special day on his Instagram Story, posting a handful of photos that Boat said were his “favorite pics of Drake before we got close and he got fly,” adding, ”I love u Pap."