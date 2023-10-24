Lil Yachty Shares Photos of Drake 'Before We Got Close and He Got Fly' to Commemorate Birthday

Lil Yachty is ringing in Drake’s 37th birthday by sharing a slew of photos showing the "Summer Games" sequel denier before he "got fly."
As Monday rolled into Tuesday, Yachty hit up his Instagram Stories to wish his friend and frequent collaborator a happy birthday while also highlighting a number of past Drake looks that should be familiar to longtime fans.
"Happy birthday Aubrey," Yachty wrote. "Posting my favorite pics of Drake before we got close and he got fly. ... I love u Pap."
Several posts later, Yachty pondered the possibility of further commemorating Drake’s birthday by sharing footage of him “eating a glizzy.” See more below.
Of course, Yachty's impact on the current Drake era is a much-discussed topic among fans. Complex's Mike DeStefano recently took a deep look at this influence in light of the release of the 6 god's For All the Dogs album, which featured multiple Yachty co-production credits. Yachty also appeared on the Dogs track "Another Late Night."
It's been a banner year all around for Yachty, whose work on Dogs and recent string of singles (including the J. Cole-assisted "The Secret Recipe") was preceded by one of 2023's best albums, Let's Start Here.
Yachty is currently on the road in support of the acclaimed album, with his Field Trip Tour next set to touch down at the Paramount Theatre in Seattle. Las Vegas, Salt Lake City, Denver, and St. Louis will also be brought into the experience before October wraps up.