Lil Yachty Shares Photos of Drake 'Before We Got Close and He Got Fly' to Commemorate Birthday

Lil Yachty is ringing in Drake’s 37th birthday by sharing a slew of photos showing the "Summer Games" sequel denier before he "got fly."

As Monday rolled into Tuesday, Yachty hit up his Instagram Stories to wish his friend and frequent collaborator a happy birthday while also highlighting a number of past Drake looks that should be familiar to longtime fans.

"Happy birthday Aubrey," Yachty wrote. "Posting my favorite pics of Drake before we got close and he got fly. ... I love u Pap."

Several posts later, Yachty pondered the possibility of further commemorating Drake’s birthday by sharing footage of him “eating a glizzy.” See more below.