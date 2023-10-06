Diddy Reflects on Starting Career as Back Up Dancer: 'It’s Humbling to See Life Come Around Full Circle'

The 53-year-old has a wildly successful career and he shows no signs of slowing down. On Sept. 12, at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards, he won the award for global icon and performed a song from his new LP, The Love Album with his twin daughters and song, King Combs.

Sept. 14 saw the release of his new project, which boasts features from The Weeknd, Justin Bieber, Busta Rhymes, 21 Savage, Mary J. Blige, Burna Boy, Kehlani, H.E.R, John Legend, and Fabolous, just to name a few. Diddy also received an honorary key to New York City from Mayor Eric Adams following the album’s arrival.

“Sean Combs is the embodiment of the New York City attitude," Adams said during the ceremony.. "A son of Harlem, Combs worked his way to the top, becoming a successful musical talent both in front of and behind the mic. Despite all of his successes, Sean has never forgotten where he came from—giving back to New York City, donating millions to underserved communities, and supporting aspiring Black entrepreneurs."