Denzel Curry on Making ‘Scaring the Hoes’ Music: 'If You F*cking to My Music, You Got Some Problems'

The Florida rapper isn't scared to admit that he wasn't making art suitable for sex.

Jun 06, 2024
youtube.com

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

Denzel Curry doesn’t listen to music when he has sex—especially his own.

It seems it might be because of the type of music he makes.

In a clip from an upcoming episode of the Throwing Fits podcast—cohosted by Complex alum Lawrence Schlossman—the Florida rapper said that he “used to make scaring the hoes type music.”

The 29-year-old confided, “I know what the fuck I was making. I was just making shit from my heart, and my heart was angry at the time—that’s what you got.”

He added, “I’m telling you, if you fucking to my music, you got some problems.”

😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/WxyAgrkUup

— Denzel Curry (@denzelcurry) June 5, 2024
Twitter: @denzelcurry

This week Curry dropped off his latest single, “Hot One” from his soon-to-come album, King of the Mischievous South, Vol. 2, the follow-up to 2012’s first installation.

HOT ONE LYRIC VIDEO OUT NOW 🔥🔥🔥https://t.co/2afENWfbrM pic.twitter.com/ys2xLCqhXQ

— Denzel Curry (@denzelcurry) June 5, 2024
Twitter: @denzelcurry

🏴‍☠️🏴‍☠️🏴‍☠️🏴‍☠️🏴‍☠️ https://t.co/mcJpBMoiLE

— Denzel Curry (@denzelcurry) June 5, 2024
Twitter: @denzelcurry
Denzel CurrySexDatingPodcastsFloridaLol

Latest in Music