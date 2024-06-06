Denzel Curry doesn’t listen to music when he has sex—especially his own.

It seems it might be because of the type of music he makes.

In a clip from an upcoming episode of the Throwing Fits podcast—cohosted by Complex alum Lawrence Schlossman—the Florida rapper said that he “used to make scaring the hoes type music.”

The 29-year-old confided, “I know what the fuck I was making. I was just making shit from my heart, and my heart was angry at the time—that’s what you got.”

He added, “I’m telling you, if you fucking to my music, you got some problems.”