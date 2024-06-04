A man recently went viral for his first-hand account of an airport’s mysterious backrooms.
Last Thursday, TikTok creator Hollow Hollis shared with his followers a short video of himself navigating Denver International Airport in search of his gate just after midnight.
“Not me accidentally finding the Denver Airport back rooms,” said Hollis in the 30 second clip. “Like, this shit just keeps going on and the ceilings are all so low.”
According to Uncover Colorado, the Denver International Airport has been surrounded by conspiracy theories since it opened in 1995. Its delayed opening and $3 billion cost inspired suspicions of hidden agendas, including rumors of extensive underground levels and tunnels to military bases for secret government use.
The airport also features eerie art, including the “Blucifer” horse sculpture, and apocalyptic murals that have been connected to New World Order theories, which Hollis referenced in a separate TikTok following his experience.
Hollow Hollis continued diving into the lore after his initial viral post, which has been viewed more than 18 million times.
Tiffany Hsu, a New York Times reporter who focuses on misinformation, deep-dived into the conspiracy theories behind the airport and engaged with the airport’s staff to get some answers behind the myths last year.
Hsu spoke with an employee outside of the baggage claim who told her rumors about graves on the property and Native American music playing at night. She also spoke with Stephanie Figueroa, a member of the airport’s communications staff, who gave her a tour of the mundane underground tunnels and explained that they are primarily used for moving luggage, and not the location of underground bunkers.