The airport also features eerie art, including the “Blucifer” horse sculpture, and apocalyptic murals that have been connected to New World Order theories, which Hollis referenced in a separate TikTok following his experience.

Tiffany Hsu, a New York Times reporter who focuses on misinformation, deep-dived into the conspiracy theories behind the airport and engaged with the airport’s staff to get some answers behind the myths last year.

Hsu spoke with an employee outside of the baggage claim who told her rumors about graves on the property and Native American music playing at night. She also spoke with Stephanie Figueroa, a member of the airport’s communications staff, who gave her a tour of the mundane underground tunnels and explained that they are primarily used for moving luggage, and not the location of underground bunkers.