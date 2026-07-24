Latest Stories
Cam’ron’s Friend Says Humans and Aliens Trade Gold for WiFi: ‘You Can’t Make This Sh*t Up’
It's unclear where the conspiracy stems from, but everyone found it hilarious.
2 Children Almost Taken From Mother After Taco Bell Workers Find Them Using Wi-Fi for School (UPDATE)
Salinas City Elementary School District then came forward and said that the kids are students in the district.
FCC Votes to Upgrade Wi-Fi to 6GHz Band
The expansion means that our devices will have more reliable, faster connections.
Georgia Teen Sentenced to Life in Prison After Killing Sister Over Wi-Fi Password
The Georgia teenager was found guilty of felony murder and aggravated assault.
New iOS 13 Features: Robo-Call Blocking, Dark Mode, Improved Battery Charging, and More
iPhone users can expect a slew of new and updated features for their smartphones when the new mobile operating system launches.
Your WiFi May Be Vulnerable to Hackers Thanks to Newly Discovered F*ckup
I shouldn't have re-binged all of 'Mr. Robot' this weekend.
22,000 People Failed to Notice They Were Signing Up to Clean Toilets in Exchange for WiFi
Reading is a cool thing to do. Try it sometime.
New York City's Getting Wi-Fi Hotspots to Replace Pay Phone Booths
New York City's replacing pay phones with Wi-Fi hotspot kiosks.
Those Christmas Lights Might Be Slowing Down Your Wi-Fi
Happy holidays!
Want Faster Wifi? There's a Really Simple Way To Get It
A few really simple tips from Vox can make your Internet go much faster at home.
Japan Is Putting Wi-Fi on Top of Mt. Fuji
Japan will bring Wi-Fi to Mount Fuji.
Woman Files Class Action Suit Against United Airlines For Lying About Wi-Fi
A woman filed a class action suit against United over their inflight Wi-Fi.
Review: Trying Out the Buick Regal GS In-Car WiFi Hotspot
You can watch Netflix.