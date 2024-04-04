50 Cent Reacts to Viral Clip of Black Man Fending Off 7 White Guys, Punching Them Into the Multiverse: 'Not a Problem'

50 Cent was impressed by a viral video of a Black guy beating up seven white guys.

Fif took to Instagram on Thursday to reshare a clip of a group standing poolside pool. The Black man is having a conversation with the group of white soon-to-be foes, and the person shooting the video says, “He won’t shake his hand.” There's clearly a disagreement in play, which leads the Black guy to punch one of the white guys.

“When you step to the wrong person it never goes well. Forget the odds! 7 to 1, not a problem,” 50 wrote, applauding the effort.