Fat Joe Says He Owes Money to Labels for His Past Albums After 20 Years

Fat Joe has revealed he still owes money to the labels he was signed to over 20 years ago.

During an Instagram Live session, Joey Crack reflected on comments he made last year referring to record labels as Ponzi schemes and spoke about the debt he has with Warner and Atlantic Records. According to Joe, these labels prey on artists looking for an opportunity by giving them money to record and taking that all back when it comes to shooting videos and more.

"They asked me independent or major label and I said major record labels are a Ponzi scheme. What does that mean, Joe? It means that when you as smart as me and when you been long enough as me you realize it's just like a bank," said Joe. "Most of the time they take a kid who grew up in the projects that's talented and give you money to make an album. Off the profit of the records, they charge you whatever they spend on the video. It ain't like we 50/50 partners; we pay half for the video, they pay half."

He continued, "At the end of the day, you could bring a scientist who won the Nobel Peace Prize to do the accounting and they can't figure it out. So it's robbery, all the way through."