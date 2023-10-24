Video Shows 21 Savage Getting Caught in Major Altercation at Birthday Party

21 Savage celebrated his birthday over the weekend, and things got a little hairy.
Clips from the weekend showing the Her Loss rapper getting into a verbal altercation at Underground Atlanta, per XXL. In the clip, 21 and a group of men get into someone’s face at the party before he’s diverted in another direction. 21 Savage is never seen throwing any blows and even looked like tried to prevent the fight from going full tilt.
In a separate, more graphic clip, it looks like another man is getting beaten up by a handful of people as others look on and yell. It appears that someone then pepper sprays the attackers and the fight breaks up.
While 21 Savage previously was unable to leave the U.S. due to his immigration status, that is no longer the case. Drake—who also just celebrated his birthday—revealed on the For All the Dogs song "8AM" in Charlotte” that 21 has finally received his green card.
Following that bit of news, 21 Savage performed for the first time outside of the U.S., playing the last stops of his and Drake’s It’s All a Blur Tour in Toronto. 21 is also gearing up for his own European tour, which will wrap with a London homecoming concert.
The 16-day run will kick off on Nov. 14 in Paris with Lil Harold and Baby Drill as support. 21 will play Dusseldorf, Zurich, Berlin, Amsterdam, Manchester, and Birmingham, before his final show in London on Nov. 30.