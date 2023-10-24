Video Shows 21 Savage Getting Caught in Major Altercation at Birthday Party

While 21 Savage previously was unable to leave the U.S. due to his immigration status, that is no longer the case. Drake—who also just celebrated his birthday—revealed on the For All the Dogs song "8AM" in Charlotte” that 21 has finally received his green card.

Following that bit of news, 21 Savage performed for the first time outside of the U.S., playing the last stops of his and Drake’s It’s All a Blur Tour in Toronto. 21 is also gearing up for his own European tour, which will wrap with a London homecoming concert.

The 16-day run will kick off on Nov. 14 in Paris with Lil Harold and Baby Drill as support. 21 will play Dusseldorf, Zurich, Berlin, Amsterdam, Manchester, and Birmingham, before his final show in London on Nov. 30.