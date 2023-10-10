21 Savage Lines Up His First-Ever UK Concert: 'London, I'm Coming Home'

21 Savage is coming home.
The "Bank Account" rapper will take the stage at the O2 Arena in London on Nov. 30. It will be the first time he performs in his original hometown.
21 Savage teased the announcement over the weekend with a video intercut with moments from his childhood as Skylar Grey's "Coming Home" played in the background.
The clip concluded with, "London.....Im Comin Home."
Her Loss collaborator Drake appeared to also punch his ticket in the comments, stating "*we're" headed to London.
It looks like something has come up though, as Drake shared a message to 21 on Instagram Stories on Monday, writing, "Congrats my brother wish I could see this."
21 Savage's attorney confirmed on Friday that his client has become a "lawful resident of the United States" and would be allowed to travel overseas. The following day, the 30-year-old joined Drake onstage in Toronto for his first performance outside of the U.S. after being denied entry into the country on Friday. He also just appeared on Drake's For All the Dogs cut "Calling for You."
In his verse on the Giggs song "By Chance," 21 declared he would be returning to the country once he got his green card.