21 Savage Lines Up His First-Ever UK Concert: 'London, I'm Coming Home'

It looks like something has come up though, as Drake shared a message to 21 on Instagram Stories on Monday, writing, "Congrats my brother wish I could see this."

21 Savage's attorney confirmed on Friday that his client has become a "lawful resident of the United States" and would be allowed to travel overseas. The following day, the 30-year-old joined Drake onstage in Toronto for his first performance outside of the U.S. after being denied entry into the country on Friday. He also just appeared on Drake's For All the Dogs cut "Calling for You."

In his verse on the Giggs song "By Chance," 21 declared he would be returning to the country once he got his green card.