Felix Cartal & Rêve Are Turning A Toronto Streetcar Into A Moving Halloween Party

A Toronto streetcar is getting a very different kind of rush-hour soundtrack this Halloween. Espolòn Tequila is taking it over for “Ride to the Other Side,” transforming the TTC staple into a moving music venue with live performances from Canadian artists Felix Cartal and Rêve.

Taking place on Halloween, the 19+ event will see a specially transformed streetcar travel along Dundas West while Felix and Rêve perform live on board. The streetcar will also get a Halloween makeover, complete with pink neon lighting, theatrical design elements and Espolòn Halloween ambassadors accompanying guests for the ride.

Felix should be familiar to Canadian dance music fans. The Vancouver-born DJ and producer is a two-time Juno winner, taking home Dance Recording of the Year for his Lights collaboration “Love Me” in 2020 and his Karen Harding collaboration “Need Your Love” in 2024, while his catalogue also includes tracks like “Get What You Give,” “Mine” and “Feel Less.” He’s also made something of a habit of taking his sets outside traditional clubs and concert venues, including pop-up performances on Vancouver’s Third Beach, a Whistler ski slope and, most recently, at the top of Toronto’s CN Tower.

Joining him aboard is Montreal-born, Toronto-based Rêve, who broke through with her multi-platinum dance-pop hit “CTRL + ALT + DEL,” which won Dance Recording of the Year at the 2023 Juno Awards. Since then, she’s kept Canadian dance floors busy with tracks including “Whitney” and “Contemporary Love,” while her 2023 debut album Saturn Return further established her mix of pop, R&B and ’90s-inspired Eurodance. (Complex Canada recently caught up with Rêve about her hopes of representing Canada at its Eurovision debut in Bulgaria next year.)

The two have shared a track before, too. Felix and Rêve previously teamed up on the 2025 single “Dancing in a Dream,” making a live set together aboard a moving streetcar feel like a particularly fitting reunion.