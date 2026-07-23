Rêve Has Her Eyes On Canada’s First Ever Eurovision Spot

The countdown to Canada’s Eurovision debut in Bulgaria is on. Planning for the competition is still in the early stages with CBC/Radio-Canada saying the selection process will be announced this autumn. Though logistics are being ironed out for the country’s first ever appearance in May 2027, Canadians and diehard song contest fans globally have already started making their wishlist of which musicians they’d like to send . Canadian artists have even started sharing their intentions to submit a song for consideration including Montréal’s Rêve. “It’s one of those things where as a fan and as an artist it would be so special,” the JUNO Award-winning singer says about possibly representing Canada. “I think it is the biggest honour in literally the entire world to represent Canada on a global stage.”

The songstress has been a fan of the competition for over a decade, citing two-time winner Loreen as one of her favourite vocalists of all time. She loves everything from the songs, staging and the camp. “The celebration of diversity…across genres, across languages. And of course it's the camp, it's the maximalism,” she says. “There's no other competition in the world like it.” Rêve also has a connection to the Eurovision world, which could give her a slight edge. She has collaborated with producers behind previous Eurovision tracks who know what audiences are expecting to hear. She recently worked with Michael Fatkin (Delta Goodrem’s 2026 entry Eclipse for Australia) on Devour and Banx & Ranx (La Zarra’s 2023 entry Évidemment for France) on CTRL + ALT + DELETE, song that could definitely have been performed at past Eurovision’s.

“I'm so grateful to have so many amazing producers in my orbit who have swam in these circles before to call on if that opportunity would ever come about,” she says. She even has a vision for the song she’d perform. “I would bring the energy of Bangaranga with the vocals and the performance of Loreen,” she shares. “It would be danceable and upbeat, but at the same time it wouldn't lose the musicality.” She continued by saying it would be special to do something in both English and French. “Whoever is selected, if that was represented on the world stage it would be really beautiful.”

Who should represent Canada at Eurovision?

Rêve is just one artist who has expressed interest in the contest and has been among the names discussed by Canadians. Other artists being suggested range from globally-recognized homegrown talent to up and comers.

The Weeknd, Drake, Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes and Carly Rae Jepsen are among common fan recommendations. Tate McRae has been mentioned with people saying it would be the perfect way to show she's "Canada down" following the backlash over her Team USA Olympic commercial. Others want past winner Céline Dion, hoping she can bring the glass microphone trophy home to Canada like she did for Switzerland in 1988. Veteran Eurovision fans have mentioned Lara Fabian, who represented Luxembourg and came fourth the year Céline won. The Belgian born singer is well-known in Québec serving as a judge on La Voix and having lived in the province. BBNO$ is another name being thrown around with many comparing his infectiously catchy songs, silly performances and camp outfits to past Eurovision contestants Tommy Cash (Estonia, 2025) or Windows95man (Finland, 2024). He’s even collaborated with Finland’s 2023 runner-up, Käärijä, on eat slay love and wandered The Netherlands in Joost Klein’s (Netherlands, 2025) blue Europapa suit.