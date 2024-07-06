Director of Travis Scott's "FE!N" Video Accuses Lisa From BLACKPINK of Plagiarism

Director Gabriel Moses criticized Lisa's "Rockstar" music video, claiming it features a shot that blatantly mimics one from "FE!N."

Jul 06, 2024
Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images
The director of Travis Scott's music video for "FE!N" featuring Playboi Carti is accusing BLACKPINK's Lisa of plagiarism.

On Thursday, Gabriel Moses, who directed the visual, hopped on Instagram to call out Lisa, after a fan made him aware that the BLACKPINK artist's "Rockstar" music video features a shot that looks very similar to one in "FE!N."

"A female artist imitating your work without giving you credit," a fan wrote in an email to Moses, which he shared in his Instagram Stories. "I used to listen to 'FE!N' by Travis Scott. I noticed that a female artist (Lisa from BLACKPINK) blatantly imitated a clip from 'FE!N's music video."

Alongside a screenshot of the fan's email, Moses expressed his frustration in a few posts on Instagram.

"I got mad love for all my snitches man," he wrote, adding, "Giving n****s till end of the month."

The shot in question features Lisa and her dancers in white jumpsuits, which appears similar to the clip of children with bowl haircuts wearing white uniforms in "FE!N."

gabriel moses (travis scott’s videographer) who shot the fein mv which lisa and her team blatantly copied, is rightfully mad since he (and the entire team) didn’t get any credits. this is honestly sick, she keeps copying black artists and styles but never gives them any credit. pic.twitter.com/KHtM3lJ7bc

— val (@theejenakgae) July 4, 2024
Twitter: @theejenakgae

"FE!N" is featured on Scott's latest studio album, Utopia, which was released in July 2023. The music video dropped back in March, with Lisa releasing the "Rockstar" visual last month.

Scott and Carti's collaboration has gone on to be a huge hit, peaking at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 2 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

BLACKPINK fans and supporters of Lisa have argued against the accusation of plagiarism, saying the shot used in both music videos is nothing new to "FE!N."

It's funny because this type of editing in music videos is very common, Travis was not the first nor the only one to do it, in fact Kendrick Lamar also has this type of scenes, so your selective interpretation trick is not fooling anyone. pic.twitter.com/6SRdedkcgj https://t.co/vM32IK8uM2

— 𝒎. (@meoipinkss) July 5, 2024
Twitter: @meoipinkss

Watch the music videos for both "FE!N" and "Rockstar" below.

