The director of Travis Scott's music video for "FE!N" featuring Playboi Carti is accusing BLACKPINK's Lisa of plagiarism.

On Thursday, Gabriel Moses, who directed the visual, hopped on Instagram to call out Lisa, after a fan made him aware that the BLACKPINK artist's "Rockstar" music video features a shot that looks very similar to one in "FE!N."

"A female artist imitating your work without giving you credit," a fan wrote in an email to Moses, which he shared in his Instagram Stories. "I used to listen to 'FE!N' by Travis Scott. I noticed that a female artist (Lisa from BLACKPINK) blatantly imitated a clip from 'FE!N's music video."

Alongside a screenshot of the fan's email, Moses expressed his frustration in a few posts on Instagram.

"I got mad love for all my snitches man," he wrote, adding, "Giving n****s till end of the month."

The shot in question features Lisa and her dancers in white jumpsuits, which appears similar to the clip of children with bowl haircuts wearing white uniforms in "FE!N."