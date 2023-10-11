The Game Says He’s Going to Be ‘First Rapper to Sign an Artist in Each State’

The Game has announced he wants to become the first rapper ever to sign an artist in each of the 50 states.

Earlier this week, the Compton rap star took to his Instagram Story to let fans know that he's looking to expand his music portfolio and sign an artist in each state. The Game currently runs an independent record label named 100 Entertainment with his manager, Wack 100, which they founded in 2021.

"Imma be da first rapper to sign an artist in each state," he wrote. "Tag drop names below imma be glued to my DMs let's go."