The Game Says He’s Going to Be ‘First Rapper to Sign an Artist in Each State’

The Game has announced he wants to become the first rapper ever to sign an artist in each of the 50 states.
Earlier this week, the Compton rap star took to his Instagram Story to let fans know that he's looking to expand his music portfolio and sign an artist in each state. The Game currently runs an independent record label named 100 Entertainment with his manager, Wack 100, which they founded in 2021.
"Imma be da first rapper to sign an artist in each state," he wrote. "Tag drop names below imma be glued to my DMs let's go."
As of press time, The Game had already shared the music of two people who sent him some tunes on his IG Story. The former G-Unit soldier has flexed his music executive muscles over the years, such as last year when he claimed NBA YoungBoy could be the next generation 2Pac.
During his conversation with Montreality last year, Game suggested that what 2Pac was to him, YoungBoy might be to someone growing up with his music.
"NBA YoungBoy will be 2Pac of this generation," he said around the 15-minute mark in the interview. "Sometimes when you see an 18-year-old say, 'NBA YoungBoy is better than 2Pac,' it's not because he actually is or 2Pac is better than NBA YoungBoy."
He continued, "It's just the Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, LeBron thing, it's just different eras of greatness. You should just appreciate them now, because an 18-year-old cannot appreciate or relate to 2Pac because they weren't even alive."