Taylor Swift Attends Chiefs Game to Cheer on Rumored Boyfriend Travis Kelce

Travis subsequently addressed the rumors during a recent conversation on The Pat McAfee Show.

"It's hilarious how much traction this has actually gotten, right now it's like a game of telephone," Kelce said. "No one actually knows what's going on, especially when you got Jason Kelce on live television telling people both sides—he doesn't know, it's true, this and that."

Travis continued by admitting that after he took his shot with Taylor, he ultimately let her decide if she wanted to see where the romance led.

"I threw the ball in her court," Kelce shared. "I told her, you know, I've seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead [Stadium], you might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one's a little more lit. So, we'll see what happens in the near future."