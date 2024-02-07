Sexyy Red Teases Hospital-Set 'Bow Bow Bow (F My Baby Dad)' Video After Giving Birth

Fresh off giving birth to her second child, Sexyy Red has teased a new music video for her latest single "Bow Bow Bow (F My Baby Dad)."

Back in December, Sexyy dropped "Bow Bow Bow (F My Baby Dad)" on the deluxe edition of her Hood Hottest Princess project.

On Tuesday, the 25-year-old hopped on social media to share a snippet of the new video, which sees Sexyy throw cash in the hospital room as she awaits the arrival of her baby.