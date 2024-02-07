Sexyy Red Teases Hospital-Set 'Bow Bow Bow (F My Baby Dad)' Video After Giving Birth

Fresh off giving birth to her second child, Sexyy Red has teased a new music video for her latest single "Bow Bow Bow (F My Baby Dad)."
Back in December, Sexyy dropped "Bow Bow Bow (F My Baby Dad)" on the deluxe edition of her Hood Hottest Princess project.
On Tuesday, the 25-year-old hopped on social media to share a snippet of the new video, which sees Sexyy throw cash in the hospital room as she awaits the arrival of her baby.
The teaser comes two months after the live video for "Bow Bow Bow (F My Baby Dad)," which featured footage shot by Gerard Victor at three different sold-out shows on Red's recent West Coast run.
Sexyy Red took to Instagram on Monday to announce her big news by sharing a post-birth picture of herself laying in a hospital bed.
“Me waitin to get discharged from the hospital so I can hit da block wit da guys," she captioned the post.