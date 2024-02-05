Sexyy Red Gives Birth, Says She’s Ready to ‘Hit Da Block Wit Da Guys’

The St. Louis rapper has welcomed her second child.

Feb 05, 2024
Steve Granitz
Steve Granitz

Sexyy Red has welcomed her second child.

The St. Louis rapper revealed the news on social media, writing, “Me waitin to get discharged from the hospital so I can hit da block wit da guys."

This story is being updated.

