Offset Calls 'Cap' on Rumor That He Partied With Former Fling in Miami

Offset is dismissing a rumor that he recently partied with Jade, 6ix9ine's ex-girlfriend who the Migos rapper was involved with back in 2018.
On Friday, several gossip blogs took to social media to share photos of Offset and Jade spotted at the same Miami nightclub. The Atlanta rapper jumped in the comments section of one account, The Neighborhood Talk, to shut down the rumor and add some context to why he was seen in the same place as Jade.
"Cap," he wrote. "This was not my party I had a private event at coco. I attended a public party at Playa after and was only there for 9 mins and the owner will be pulling the security footage. Tired of my name being attached to dumb shit! No where am I near this girl I can’t control where ppl go it’s not my party."
For those who don't remember, back in 2022, Cardi B pled guilty to third-degree assault and reckless endangerment in connection with her role in a 2018 strip club assault involving Jade, a bartender at said club. Cardi was accused of asking members of her crew to attack Jade after she'd heard he had slept with Offset.
In 2018, Cardi addressed the situation in an Instagram video in which she dismissed the rumor and insisted that Offset hadn't sent a DM to Jade, which the strip club bartender accused the rapper of doing. Cardi claimed Offset's accounts were hacked, adding that he isn't that dumb.
"Everybody know he done some dumb shit, but come on now, n***as ain't dumb, n***as ain't crazy," she said in a the 2018 video. "We've been so good. We had a sweet weekend. Life has been good ... That's why we're not entertaining it. That's why I'm not getting rowdy."