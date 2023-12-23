Offset Calls 'Cap' on Rumor That He Partied With Former Fling in Miami

Offset is dismissing a rumor that he recently partied with Jade, 6ix9ine's ex-girlfriend who the Migos rapper was involved with back in 2018.

On Friday, several gossip blogs took to social media to share photos of Offset and Jade spotted at the same Miami nightclub. The Atlanta rapper jumped in the comments section of one account, The Neighborhood Talk, to shut down the rumor and add some context to why he was seen in the same place as Jade.

"Cap," he wrote. "This was not my party I had a private event at coco. I attended a public party at Playa after and was only there for 9 mins and the owner will be pulling the security footage. Tired of my name being attached to dumb shit! No where am I near this girl I can’t control where ppl go it’s not my party."