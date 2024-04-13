RIF LA Confirms Kendrick Lamar's Shoe Size

An alleged leak of Drake's diss track that takes shots that seemingly every rapper in the music industry appeared to have hit the net today. The feud began after Kendrick Lamar called out Drake on the song "Like That" on Future and Metro Boomin's album We Don't Trust You.

Earlier today, a snippet of Drake's purported track titled "Drop and Give Me 50" made its rounds on the internet and had fans questioning if the song was generated by AI or was actually produced by Drake. As the day went on, an updated version of the snippet surfaced online, suggesting that the initial snippet was part of an actual project from Drake.

One of the more notable lines in Drake's alleged diss track was him taking shots at Lamar's stature, specifically him reportedly wearing a men's 7 shoe size. Popular sneaker boutique RIF LA came to Lamar's defense by responding to Complex's Instagram post by confirming that he wears between a men's size 8.5 to 9 and not a men's size 7, as alleged by Drake. "Lol I've given Kdot dozens of free shoes and he's a size 8.5-9 mens. One time he squeezed into a 9.5 😂 Facts only," RIF LA said.

In addition to calling out Lamar, Drake also had bars for Future, Metro Boomin, Rick Ross, and The Weeknd. At the time of writing, a formal release for Drake's rumored song has yet to be announced.