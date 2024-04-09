Jelly Roll Once Turned Down Chance to Meet Diddy at Last Minute: 'I Don't Even Know If That's a Picture I Want'

Jelly Roll bailed on meeting Diddy after getting bad vibes about the hip-hop mogul, who's facing multiple lawsuits over alleged sexual assault and sex trafficking.

In an interview on the podcast Cancelled with Tana Mongeau alongside his wife Bunnie XO, Jelly Roll revealed he had a chance to greet Diddy when they were both on Jimmy Kimmel Live last October, mere weeks before Cassie's lawsuit accusing him of rape and abuse went public. The 39-year-old Grammy nominee rejected the opportunity at the last minute because he didn't have a good feeling about it.

“I will tell this story, and I'll probably get in trouble for it; not harping on it 'cause it's a hot topic. ... And this is the first time in my career, ever, where they said, ‘Do you want to meet such-and-such?’” he recalled around the 43:00 mark below, as pointed out by Shawn Setaro at HipHopDX. “And I said 'yeah,’ and I started walking that way. And as I was getting down the hallway—this is a true story—I said ‘nah,’ and went and got back in the car. Swear. I don't know what it was. And I made a joke at first, I was like, 'Who don't wanna meet the guy that got 2Pac killed?' And nobody thought that was funny, so I was like, 'Ooh, that was a bomb, maybe I shouldn't go do this anyway.'"

The "Need a Favor" artist continued, “So I was already skeptical, 'cause I thought I had a funny [joke]—I probably wouldn't say that [around him]. And we were walking, I was just like, 'I don’t know.' Very seldom does things rub me in a way where I was like, ‘I don’t even know if that’s a picture I want.’ ... I've ended up in pictures with people I didn't wanna be with, just 'cause motherfuckers are [walking] a carpet around the same time. ... And you're like, 'Yo, I don't really know who this human is, kind of.'"

See the full Cancelled episode below, and for another fascinating Jelly Roll interview, why not check out his recent appearance on Complex's That's Deep?