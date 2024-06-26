Don Toliver isn't ruling out a future collaborative album with his Cactus Jack record label founder Travis Scott.

Toliver, who just enlisted Scott for two features on his latest full-length project Hardstone Psycho ("Ice Age" and "Inside"), spoke about his admiration for "big bro" Travis in a new interview with Frazier Tharpe for GQ.

"I don't know what the future holds, but I'm going to tell you this: I love Travis so much," Toliver, 30, shared. "And me and him just, we grow together. So, I mean, you can just about expect possibly anything from us. I can't sit here and be like, 'Oh, we're doing the album next year.' But I mean, I can just say this: me and Travis, it'd be a beautiful thing. And it doesn't look too far away on the horizon. So, we'll see."

Elsewhere in his conversation with Tharpe, Toliver credited 33-year-old Scott with his decision to divide Hardstone Psycho into four sections.

"The person who helped me put this together was Travis," he said. "Big shout out to big bro for this. He helped me break the album down into four different lanes, four pieces."