Ciara Bursts Out Laughing When Asked About Co-Parenting With Future

In an interview with The Shade Room, Ciara was asked about what co-parenting with ex-boyfriend Future is like and responded with a laugh.
"What is co-parenting like for you guys?" Ciara was asked at the 36-minute mark of the interview, as seen above. Immediately, she responded with a lengthy chuckle that said a lot without saying anything at all. "You're awesome," she told the host as she continued to laugh.
Ciara, who is now married to Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, shares nine-year-old Future Zahir with Future, whom she broke off her engagement with back in 2014.
Needless to say, it sounds like co-parenting isn't quite as effortless as Ciara might like. However, Future is probably quite busy when it comes to parenting because he has at least seven kids with seven different women.
In an interview with GQ last year, he said that he wants more kids, but not with just anyone. “By my wife, if I ever get married, you know what I’m saying?" he said. "I wanna have kids by my wife, of course. It could be like three cause I’ve never had more than one kid by a girl. So if I had two by her, then it’s like more than I had. So I feel like it’ll be more special.”
Recently, Future took aim at Ciara's husband, Russell Wilson, in the Quavo collaboration "Turn Yo Clic Up."
"I ball in his mall for my brothers/Goyard bag, tote the Corduory/I got it out the field, fuck Russell," he raps in a not-so-subtle barb targetting Wilson, who married Ciara in 2016.
Last month, Ciara and Wilson announced that they're expecting their third child together, which will be Ciara's fourth overall. "You look at me like that again, we make another kid… You my heart I'm your rib" 🥰😘❤️," Ciara captioned a video announcing her pregnancy.