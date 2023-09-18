Ciara Bursts Out Laughing When Asked About Co-Parenting With Future

Needless to say, it sounds like co-parenting isn't quite as effortless as Ciara might like. However, Future is probably quite busy when it comes to parenting because he has at least seven kids with seven different women.

In an interview with GQ last year, he said that he wants more kids, but not with just anyone. “By my wife, if I ever get married, you know what I’m saying?" he said. "I wanna have kids by my wife, of course. It could be like three cause I’ve never had more than one kid by a girl. So if I had two by her, then it’s like more than I had. So I feel like it’ll be more special.”

Recently, Future took aim at Ciara's husband, Russell Wilson, in the Quavo collaboration "Turn Yo Clic Up."

"I ball in his mall for my brothers/Goyard bag, tote the Corduory/I got it out the field, fuck Russell," he raps in a not-so-subtle barb targetting Wilson, who married Ciara in 2016.

Last month, Ciara and Wilson announced that they're expecting their third child together, which will be Ciara's fourth overall. "You look at me like that again, we make another kid… You my heart I'm your rib" 🥰😘❤️," Ciara captioned a video announcing her pregnancy.